Cigna Investments Inc. New Acquires New Stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,921 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 31.6% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,946 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Targa Resources by 191.3% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,153 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 15,861 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Targa Resources by 67.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,887,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $83,915,000 after acquiring an additional 759,702 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the second quarter valued at $1,420,000. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Targa Resources by 1.5% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,674,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $430,033,000 after acquiring an additional 145,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Targa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

NYSE:TRGP opened at $44.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.93 and a beta of 3.10. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.08 and a 52 week high of $49.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.92.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.14). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

