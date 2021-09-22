Cigna Investments Inc. New Trims Stock Position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its holdings in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in Y. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Alleghany by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,348,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $844,386,000 after acquiring an additional 44,684 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Alleghany by 9.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 523,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $328,241,000 after acquiring an additional 43,647 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Alleghany by 4.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 413,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $259,169,000 after acquiring an additional 17,956 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in Alleghany by 1.4% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 269,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Alleghany by 10.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 171,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $107,427,000 after acquiring an additional 16,662 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Alleghany alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on Y. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Alleghany from $890.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Alleghany from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSE Y opened at $627.05 on Wednesday. Alleghany Co. has a fifty-two week low of $486.49 and a fifty-two week high of $737.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $663.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $672.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.65.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $17.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.89 by $1.50. Alleghany had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.