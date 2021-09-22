Westpac Banking Corp Has $4.65 Million Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,971 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Masco were worth $4,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Masco by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,089,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,203,342,000 after buying an additional 303,715 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Masco by 4.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,746,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,182,830,000 after buying an additional 921,889 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Masco by 0.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,299,953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,897,000 after buying an additional 17,625 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Masco by 18.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,122,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,939,000 after buying an additional 644,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Masco by 9.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,465,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,556,000 after buying an additional 290,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MAS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.79.

NYSE MAS opened at $56.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.32. The stock has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 1.30. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.53 and a fifty-two week high of $68.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Masco had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 379.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.13%.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $582,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,701 shares in the company, valued at $19,506,374.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Masco Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

Read More: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.