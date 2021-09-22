abrdn plc Cuts Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

abrdn plc decreased its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,747 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $6,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STLD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,687,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,253,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,607 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 1,608.0% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 734,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,286,000 after purchasing an additional 691,549 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 138.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,164,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,125,000 after purchasing an additional 675,504 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 124.4% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 915,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,464,000 after purchasing an additional 507,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 155.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 754,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,279,000 after purchasing an additional 458,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $57.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.69. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.31 and a 12-month high of $74.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 113.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.62%.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 155,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total transaction of $11,043,417.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,179,702 shares in the company, valued at $225,727,044.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theresa E. Wagler sold 38,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $2,690,020.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 444,543 shares of company stock worth $30,543,309 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.82.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

