Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 22,200 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 40.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,200 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 295.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $36.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a current ratio of 7.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.05. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.43 and a 52-week high of $64.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.05.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 78.78% and a negative return on equity of 58.39%. The company had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 4,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $152,990.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IONS. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

