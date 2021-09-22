West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 76,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $5,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. 55.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WFG opened at $78.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.55. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $45.03 and a 1-year high of $91.53.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $12.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.50 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 27.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.198 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.06%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WFG. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “action list buuy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$142.00 to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut West Fraser Timber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$141.00 to C$118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, West Fraser Timber presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.83.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

