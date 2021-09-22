Fiera Capital Corp Invests $64,000 in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its position in Ford Motor by 5.2% in the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 15,263 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 1.3% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 60,005 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 6.2% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its position in Ford Motor by 0.8% in the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 92,963 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 5.5% in the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,315 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $12.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.21. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $16.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.39 and a 200-day moving average of $13.32. The stock has a market cap of $51.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $24.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.50 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%. Equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.94.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

