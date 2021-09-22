eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock Price Down 8.5% Following Insider Selling

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) shares traded down 8.5% during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $42.47 and last traded at $42.66. 18,595 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,588,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.60.

Specifically, CEO Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.25, for a total transaction of $2,050,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $574,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 124,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,775,611.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 368,700 shares of company stock worth $16,104,630 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

EXPI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of eXp World in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet raised eXp World from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on eXp World in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on eXp World from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.05 and a beta of 2.89.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $999.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.82 million. eXp World had a return on equity of 45.37% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company’s revenue was up 182.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.05%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPI. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in eXp World during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in eXp World by 173.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in eXp World by 451.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in eXp World by 100.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in eXp World during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. 20.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eXp World Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXPI)

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

