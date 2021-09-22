Fiera Capital Corp Raises Stock Position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK)

Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) by 34.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,455 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.22% of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CIK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 261,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 9,243 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 18.3% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 194,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 30,037 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ares Management LLC raised its position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 93,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 43,062 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIK opened at $3.47 on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.86 and a 1 year high of $3.64.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.78%.

About Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fund, which engages in investing in the fixed income markets and companies operating across diversified industries. It seeks current income consistent with the preservation of capital by investing primarily in fixed-income securities. The company was founded on February 11, 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

