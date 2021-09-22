West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) by 49.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,498 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the first quarter valued at $713,562,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the first quarter worth $309,405,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the first quarter worth $193,916,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the first quarter worth $146,377,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the first quarter worth $133,157,000. Institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WFG opened at $78.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.72 and its 200-day moving average is $74.08. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $45.03 and a 52-week high of $91.53.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $12.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.50 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 27.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.198 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is presently 9.06%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WFG. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Friday, September 10th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$141.00 to C$118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$142.00 to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “action list buuy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, West Fraser Timber presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.83.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

