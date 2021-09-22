BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Stock Holdings Lessened by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,479 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.14% of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 17.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 25.0% in the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 18.5% in the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 35,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,494 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 6.8% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 45,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 9,588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.58% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund alerts:

Shares of MIY opened at $15.65 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.49 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.