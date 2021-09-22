Fiera Capital Corp Acquires New Holdings in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 119,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Everi by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,406,299 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $90,393,000 after buying an additional 389,971 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Everi by 1.2% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,197,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $59,222,000 after buying an additional 48,333 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everi by 5.3% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,902,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,850,000 after buying an additional 95,876 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Everi by 4.1% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,867,475 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,575,000 after buying an additional 72,752 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everi by 5.7% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,859,929 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,387,000 after buying an additional 99,934 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Randy L. Taylor sold 49,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $1,274,396.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,373,513.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darren Simmons sold 15,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $365,614.41. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,956 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,055.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 228,772 shares of company stock worth $5,403,821 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on EVRI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Everi from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Everi in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Everi from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Everi from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.22.

Shares of EVRI opened at $22.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 38.68 and a beta of 2.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.38 and its 200-day moving average is $19.90. Everi Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.82 and a fifty-two week high of $25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.65, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $172.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.86 million. Everi had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 440.82%. Analysts predict that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everi Profile

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

