JustInvest LLC Increases Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

JustInvest LLC increased its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 93.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,254 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,505 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 418.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 44.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the first quarter worth about $42,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 29.8% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $72.23 on Wednesday. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $60.82 and a 52-week high of $82.12. The stock has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.05 and its 200 day moving average is $71.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 29.84%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.40%.

FTV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Fortive from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Fortive from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.36.

In other Fortive news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total transaction of $261,578.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,366.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

