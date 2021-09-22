JustInvest LLC Has $517,000 Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 83.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,056 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Trex by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,220,191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $635,766,000 after purchasing an additional 799,475 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Trex by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,583,549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,151,900,000 after acquiring an additional 385,729 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Trex by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,835,000 after acquiring an additional 237,923 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its position in shares of Trex by 477.6% in the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 229,229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,984,000 after acquiring an additional 189,542 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trex by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,271,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,914,000 after acquiring an additional 160,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James E. Cline sold 18,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total value of $1,809,285.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 7,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $758,430.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,123 shares of company stock valued at $3,353,827 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Trex from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.27.

Shares of TREX opened at $106.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.77 and a beta of 1.51. Trex Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.26 and a twelve month high of $114.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.05 and a 200-day moving average of $101.24.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The company had revenue of $311.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.57 million. Trex had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

