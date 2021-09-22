JustInvest LLC Purchases New Shares in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LAMR. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 1st quarter valued at $47,993,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 771.8% in the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 418,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,711,000 after purchasing an additional 370,596 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 421.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 384,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,158,000 after purchasing an additional 311,132 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 1st quarter valued at $28,514,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,402,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,500,000 after purchasing an additional 263,559 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAMR opened at $114.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Lamar Advertising Company has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $116.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.72.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.32. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 27.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is 78.43%.

LAMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

