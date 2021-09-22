Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Acquired by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 1,970.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,442,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,357,000 after purchasing an additional 18,503,966 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,747,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,193,041 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in Pinterest by 46.2% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 22,495,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,982,000 after acquiring an additional 7,111,177 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Pinterest by 323.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,634,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,068,000 after acquiring an additional 3,538,891 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Pinterest by 10.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,707,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Pinterest news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 37,500 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total value of $2,846,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 103,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total value of $5,570,531.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 784,617 shares of company stock valued at $53,697,881 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PINS. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.40.

Pinterest stock opened at $52.42 on Wednesday. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $37.36 and a one year high of $89.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.93. The company has a market cap of $33.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 249.62 and a beta of 1.22.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $613.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.93 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 7.18%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

