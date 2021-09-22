Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Stock Holdings Lessened by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC lowered its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,611 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 372.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,530,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $242,311,000 after buying an additional 3,571,177 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,170,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $650,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,636 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,845,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $205,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,805 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 181.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,108,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $112,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,251 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 985.3% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,421,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,800 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $57.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 2.18. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $64.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $29.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.24 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.33) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -67.44%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MPC. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.62.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

