Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Bought by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 168.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,857 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,292 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 49.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 55.1% in the second quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 3,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $14.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.13. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $16.91. The company has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 31.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

HBAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.03.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

