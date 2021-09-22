1,321 Shares in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Acquired by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 257.1% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 493.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 718 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price target (up previously from $213.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $167.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. lifted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, lifted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.00.

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $147.13 on Wednesday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.19 and a 52-week high of $180.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.37.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.18. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 20.33%. The business had revenue of $586.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.66 million. Research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

In related news, Director Dwight D. Churchill purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $160.89 per share, for a total transaction of $160,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,193,735.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $158.01 per share, for a total transaction of $316,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,039,551.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

