Greenleaf Trust Makes New Investment in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Boston Properties by 265.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 17,180 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Boston Properties by 11.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 26,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,672,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Boston Properties during the first quarter worth $295,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Boston Properties by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,317,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Boston Properties by 25.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 25,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,602,000 after buying an additional 5,254 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total value of $5,091,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $569,860.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

BXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Boston Properties from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Boston Properties from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.71.

Shares of BXP opened at $108.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.29. The stock has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 56.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.22. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.69 and a 12 month high of $124.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $713.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.17 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.32%.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

