Greenleaf Trust Takes Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 537 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,967,050 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,523,704,000 after acquiring an additional 17,773 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,347,080 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $901,490,000 after acquiring an additional 11,653 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,239,574 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $860,256,000 after acquiring an additional 83,926 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 908,415 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $348,914,000 after acquiring an additional 116,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 883,428 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $339,316,000 after acquiring an additional 449,227 shares in the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COO has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $444.00 to $476.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Stephens raised their price target on The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $423.00 price target on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on The Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Cooper Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $433.08.

COO opened at $426.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.39. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $314.29 and a fifty-two week high of $463.59. The company has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $429.74 and a 200-day moving average of $405.10.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.12. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 102.48%. The company had revenue of $763.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is currently 0.62%.

In other The Cooper Companies news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,800 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.73, for a total value of $793,314.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 4,963 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.12, for a total value of $2,248,834.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,287 shares of company stock worth $37,722,232. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

