1,165 Shares in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Acquired by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in Qorvo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Qorvo by 465.4% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Qorvo by 352.9% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in Qorvo by 44.2% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on QRVO shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Qorvo from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $223.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Argus began coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.05.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $171.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $186.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.75. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.08 and a 52-week high of $201.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total value of $356,448.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,890,040.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 1,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total value of $296,324.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,560 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

