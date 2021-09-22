Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Takes Position in Foresight Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FORE)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Foresight Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FORE) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 23,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Foresight Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Foresight Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $495,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Foresight Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $1,483,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Foresight Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $1,484,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Foresight Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $2,473,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Foresight Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Foresight Acquisition stock opened at $9.86 on Wednesday. Foresight Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.84.

Foresight Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the population health management business. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foresight Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FORE).

Receive News & Ratings for Foresight Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foresight Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.