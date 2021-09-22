Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Trims Position in Arctos NorthStar Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ANAC)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. trimmed its holdings in Arctos NorthStar Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ANAC) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,014 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. owned 0.05% of Arctos NorthStar Acquisition worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANAC opened at $9.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.63. Arctos NorthStar Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.44 and a one year high of $10.20.

Get Arctos NorthStar Acquisition alerts:

Arctos NorthStar Acquisition Profile

Arctos NorthStar Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on sports, media, and entertainment sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arctos NorthStar Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ANAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Arctos NorthStar Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arctos NorthStar Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.