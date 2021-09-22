Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.550-$1.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.19 billion-$1.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion.Palo Alto Networks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PANW. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $386.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $506.13.

PANW opened at $473.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.08 billion, a PE ratio of -91.32 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $420.14 and a 200-day moving average of $376.54. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $219.34 and a 52 week high of $495.92.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,870 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.48, for a total value of $3,177,237.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 265,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,766,703.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.03, for a total value of $690,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,184 shares of company stock valued at $20,813,424. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

