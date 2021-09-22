Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Purchases New Stake in Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCICU)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCICU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JCICU. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Jack Creek Investment in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. MHR Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Jack Creek Investment in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Jack Creek Investment in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Jack Creek Investment in the first quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in Jack Creek Investment in the first quarter valued at about $142,000.

Jack Creek Investment stock opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. Jack Creek Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.02.

Jack Creek Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

