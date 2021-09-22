10,230 Shares in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) Acquired by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,230 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CGNT. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,134,000. Oak Associates Ltd. OH acquired a new position in Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,075,000. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. acquired a new position in Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,112,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $597,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CGNT opened at $23.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion and a PE ratio of 22.94. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $38.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.90.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, September 19th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.55 million. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

CGNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognyte Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.33 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognyte Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.89.

Cognyte Software Profile

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

