MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Position Lowered by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 489 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 192.9% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 685.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 55 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 270.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 126 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Markston International LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy during the first quarter worth about $98,000. 64.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $920.00 to $780.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $719.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $519.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $581.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 1.44. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $144.60 and a 1-year high of $1,315.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $652.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $629.49.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.19. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 83.03% and a positive return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $125.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MicroStrategy news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.50, for a total transaction of $654,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.42, for a total transaction of $7,334,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,334,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,850 shares of company stock valued at $25,491,385 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR).

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.