CWM Advisors LLC Purchases 662 Shares of Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI)

CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mack-Cali Realty were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLI. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 77,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty by 35.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty by 27.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty by 4.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mack-Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Mack-Cali Realty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Mack-Cali Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

NYSE CLI opened at $16.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.44 and its 200-day moving average is $16.91. Mack-Cali Realty Co. has a one year low of $10.35 and a one year high of $18.40.

Mack-Cali Realty Company Profile

Mack-Cali Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and office flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. It operates through the following two segments: Commercial and Other Real Estate, and Multi-Family Real Estate and Services.

