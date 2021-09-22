CWM Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 716 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RLJ. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 197,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 55,224 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 113,786 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 15,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,788 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,734 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 377,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

RLJ stock opened at $14.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 2.15. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $17.51.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.34). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 79.68% and a negative return on equity of 16.95%. On average, equities research analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is currently -4.08%.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

