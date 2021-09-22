Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Position Raised by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 37.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 27.9% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Global Payments by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Global Payments by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 352,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,091,000 after acquiring an additional 6,192 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in Global Payments by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 53,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Global Payments by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 209,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,337,000 after acquiring an additional 30,172 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments stock opened at $156.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $46.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.99, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.18. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.33 and a 12 month high of $220.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.64%.

In other Global Payments news, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan bought 2,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $169.87 per share, with a total value of $500,437.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 291,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,477,015.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $96,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 4,686 shares of company stock valued at $800,475. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GPN. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Global Payments from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $219.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.38.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

