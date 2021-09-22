Apollo Currency Tops 1-Day Volume of $5.18 Million (APL)

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $46.01 million and $5.18 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.81 or 0.00146699 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003970 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $208.61 or 0.00495086 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00016328 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00043298 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00012503 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official website is www.apollocurrency.com . Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

