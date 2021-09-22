ShowHand (HAND) Market Cap Reaches $53,873.96

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. During the last seven days, ShowHand has traded down 36.6% against the U.S. dollar. ShowHand has a total market cap of $53,873.96 and $12.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ShowHand coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00054080 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.01 or 0.00125808 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002375 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00012530 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00044927 BTC.

ShowHand Coin Profile

ShowHand (HAND) is a coin. ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 coins. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio and its Facebook page is accessible here . ShowHand’s official website is www.showhand.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ShowHand is a decentralized gaming platform combined with an instant payment method that uses blockchain technology. The ShowHand platform offers the users the chance to review the code to confirm is not rigged due to be open-source and also is a traditional gaming platform that allows the users to play a variety of games Poker, BlackJack and Baccarat. On the other side of the project, the payment method acts as a faster mechanism to the payments & rewards, eliminates the high fees and rejected payments. The HAND token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token used to play in games, reward players and acts as a payment method. “

ShowHand Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShowHand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ShowHand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

