Personalis, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.39) Per Share (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Personalis in a note issued to investors on Sunday, September 19th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.39) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.40). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Personalis’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.88) EPS.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.05. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 18.51% and a negative net margin of 60.87%. The business had revenue of $21.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.15 million.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Personalis from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded Personalis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Personalis from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on Personalis from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

PSNL stock opened at $21.19 on Wednesday. Personalis has a 1 year low of $16.54 and a 1 year high of $53.46. The firm has a market cap of $941.09 million, a P/E ratio of -17.09 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSNL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,485,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,195,000 after purchasing an additional 881,659 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 135.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,294,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,744,000 after purchasing an additional 743,691 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Personalis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,565,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,094,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,585,000 after purchasing an additional 459,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 393.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 387,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,569,000 after purchasing an additional 309,287 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Personalis news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $83,734.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John Stephen West sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $2,479,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,787 shares of company stock worth $2,753,745. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

