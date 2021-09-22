World Asset Management Inc Has $354,000 Stock Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Donaldson by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,173,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $649,847,000 after buying an additional 420,385 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Donaldson by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 624,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,309,000 after buying an additional 244,806 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Donaldson by 431.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 161,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,283,000 after buying an additional 131,432 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Donaldson by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 530,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,827,000 after buying an additional 131,430 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Donaldson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,860,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DCI opened at $58.56 on Wednesday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.21 and a 1-year high of $69.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.33.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The business had revenue of $773.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.69 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.93%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Donaldson from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Donaldson from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

