Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 1,221 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in OneMain were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in OneMain by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in OneMain by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in OneMain by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in OneMain by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OneMain alerts:

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 4,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.14 per share, for a total transaction of $250,583.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 241,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,014,530.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 10,925,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $637,583,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OMF opened at $54.79 on Wednesday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $28.66 and a one year high of $63.19. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.00.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.47. OneMain had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 44.15%. The company had revenue of $708.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.13%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OMF. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, OneMain currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.92.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

See Also: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.