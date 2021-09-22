DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 240,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,517 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of DTE Energy worth $31,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DTE. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the first quarter worth $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 336.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 57.1% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the second quarter worth $38,000. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $113.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $92.22 and a 52 week high of $122.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.24.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.90%.

In other DTE Energy news, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total transaction of $1,806,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,205,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 18,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,232.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays began coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.08.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

