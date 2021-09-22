Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $517,000 Stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,766 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FRC. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 29.2% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 24.1% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 36.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

FRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.31.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock opened at $192.25 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.30. The firm has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $100.38 and a 12-month high of $204.68.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.15%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

