Cresset Asset Management LLC Acquires 112 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,722 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,551,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 138,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,360,000 after purchasing an additional 41,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,955 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,030,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MLM. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $342.25.

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $344.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $367.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $357.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.66 and a 1 year high of $391.76.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.10). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 21.14%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

