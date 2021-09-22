Cresset Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Cresset Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 951 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Newmont by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 197,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,488,000 after purchasing an additional 44,940 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in Newmont in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,397,000. Winslow Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,468,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,127,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,445,000 after acquiring an additional 10,865 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James set a $82.00 target price on shares of Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Newmont and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.63.

In related news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $29,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,980.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Dean Gehring sold 2,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $179,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,588 shares of company stock worth $1,610,567 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE NEM opened at $54.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $53.52 and a 12 month high of $75.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.10.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.71%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

