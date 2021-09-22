Cresset Asset Management LLC Buys 29,275 Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 231.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,275 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Plains GP by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 8,694 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 7,384 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 51,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 407,534 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 36,796 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Plains GP from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.86.

PAGP opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.42. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $12.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -980.00 and a beta of 2.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 9.24%.

Plains GP Profile

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

