Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases New Shares in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 6.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,150,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,216,000 after acquiring an additional 65,361 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 509,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 194.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 328,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 216,790 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 295,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 39,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 151,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust alerts:

BGR opened at $8.84 on Wednesday. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $10.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.14.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%.

About BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust

BlackRock Energy & Resources Trust operates as a closed-end management investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in equity securities of energy and natural resources companies and equity derivatives with exposure to the energy and natural resources industry.

Further Reading: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.