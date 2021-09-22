Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New $148,000 Investment in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 3,088.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,132,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $194,024,000 after purchasing an additional 24,344,299 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,889,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,441,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,207,000 after acquiring an additional 5,545,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,173,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,224,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,657,000 after acquiring an additional 4,978,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cowen increased their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TechnipFMC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.34.

Shares of NYSE FTI opened at $6.67 on Wednesday. TechnipFMC plc has a 12-month low of $5.11 and a 12-month high of $13.04. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.57%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

