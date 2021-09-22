AGF Investments Inc. Has $44,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD)

AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD) by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cumberland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF during the second quarter worth $2,070,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 100.5% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 30,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 15,218 shares in the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $448,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 28,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. 30.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EWD stock opened at $45.61 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Sweden ETF has a 1 year low of $33.50 and a 1 year high of $49.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.87 and its 200-day moving average is $47.22.

