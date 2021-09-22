Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases New Stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,339 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new position in Match Group during the first quarter worth about $1,182,791,000. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,034,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,790 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Match Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 22,929,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,150,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,158 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in Match Group by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,204,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $852,400,000 after purchasing an additional 937,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Match Group by 26.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,298,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,462,000 after buying an additional 691,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

MTCH has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist increased their target price on Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.22.

MTCH stock opened at $151.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.09 and its 200-day moving average is $148.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.05 billion, a PE ratio of 77.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.10. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.61 and a 1 year high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $707.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.07 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 59.21% and a net margin of 22.06%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 200 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.29, for a total transaction of $33,058.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 101,119 shares of company stock valued at $16,839,782 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

