Moors & Cabot Inc. Invests $212,000 in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter worth about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 215.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 416.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter valued at $201,000.

In other news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $245,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Graham Luce sold 4,062 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $202,246.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,539.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,360 shares of company stock valued at $6,651,931 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BJ. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Argus assumed coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.18 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.35.

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $58.50 on Wednesday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.07 and a 12 month high of $59.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 121.98% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

