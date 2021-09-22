Graco Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NYSE:GGG)

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th will be given a dividend of 0.1875 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th.

Graco has increased its dividend payment by 45.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Graco has a dividend payout ratio of 29.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Graco to earn $2.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.3%.

GGG stock opened at $73.59 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.27. The stock has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.60. Graco has a fifty-two week low of $59.02 and a fifty-two week high of $80.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Graco had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 23.76%. The company had revenue of $507.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graco will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $199,941.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,761,944.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total value of $1,020,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Graco from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.60.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

