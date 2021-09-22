Hengan International Group (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $25.57

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.57 and last traded at $25.60, with a volume of 10529 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hengan International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.73 and a 200 day moving average of $31.82.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.722 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Hengan International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.43%.

About Hengan International Group (OTCMKTS:HEGIY)

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and swabbers, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products.

