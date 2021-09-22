Morgan Stanley Increases Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Price Target to $21.75

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $21.75 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.58% from the company’s previous close.

CWK has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Cushman & Wakefield from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.82.

Shares of CWK stock opened at $17.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -123.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.50. Cushman & Wakefield has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $19.44.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.25. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, CEO W Brett White sold 60,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $1,055,362.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 5,810,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $106,040,566.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,045,783 shares of company stock valued at $110,283,985. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,164,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,276,000 after buying an additional 92,139 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 253,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,132,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 14,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,861,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,614,000 after buying an additional 530,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

