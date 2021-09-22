Provident Financial (OTCMKTS:FPLPY) Sets New 12-Month High at $4.00

Provident Financial plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.00 and last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

Separately, Peel Hunt raised Provident Financial from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -28.57 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 17.52, a current ratio of 17.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Provident Financial Plc engages in the business of supplying personal credit products. It operates through four segments: Vanquis Bank, Consumer Credit Division, Moneybarn and Central. The Vanquis Bank segment issues credit cards to people who are often declined by mainstream card providers. The Consumer Credit division segment offers home credit loans; online lending; and operates as loan guarantor.

